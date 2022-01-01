Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Freeport

Freeport restaurants
Freeport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

312 Beef and Sausage image

 

312 Beef and Sausage

116 W. Douglas St., Freeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (4)$4.75
Chicken Tenders (6)$6.75
More about 312 Beef and Sausage
Royal Pub & Royal Liquor image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

306 N Park Blvd, Freeport

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Tenders$8.79
6 crispy strips of white meat chicken. Served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Strip Basket$7.50
Four white meat breast filets fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce
2 Chicken (kids) tenders with Side$4.99
More about Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

