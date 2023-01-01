Chicken wraps in Freeport
Freeport restaurants that serve chicken wraps
312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport
1726 South West Avenue, Freeport
|Chicken Wrap
|$7.25
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Royal Pub & Grill
306 N Park Blvd, Freeport
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Crispy or Grilled Chicken with choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing, and buffalo sauce in a sun-dried tomato wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled or crispy chicken with bacon, blue cheese dressing, pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato served in a sundried tomato wrap
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Shredded Cheddar with Ranch Dressing on a Sundried Tomato Wrap