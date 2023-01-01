Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Freeport

Freeport restaurants
Toast

Freeport restaurants that serve chicken wraps

312 Beef and Sausage image

 

312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport

1726 South West Avenue, Freeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$7.25
More about 312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport
Royal Pub & Royal Liquor image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Royal Pub & Grill

306 N Park Blvd, Freeport

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy or Grilled Chicken with choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing, and buffalo sauce in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled or crispy chicken with bacon, blue cheese dressing, pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato served in a sundried tomato wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Shredded Cheddar with Ranch Dressing on a Sundried Tomato Wrap
More about Royal Pub & Grill

