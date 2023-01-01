Patty melts in Freeport
Freeport restaurants that serve patty melts
312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport
1726 South West Avenue, Freeport
|Patty Melt Dog DOTW
|$5.25
Bacon-wrapped Vienna dog topped with seasoned ground beef, grilled onion, pickle spear, shredded baby swiss and chipotle mayo on a steamed gonnella bun.
Royal Pub & Grill
306 N Park Blvd, Freeport
|1/3lb. Bacon Gouda Patty Melt
|$9.99
1/3lb. Burger topped with bacon, smoked Gouda, grilled onions, and medium bbq sauce
|1/2lb. Bacon Gouda Patty Melt
|$10.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with bacon, smoked Gouda, grilled onions, and medium bbq sauce