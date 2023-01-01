Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Freeport

Go
Freeport restaurants
Toast

Freeport restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport

1726 South West Avenue, Freeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt Dog DOTW$5.25
Bacon-wrapped Vienna dog topped with seasoned ground beef, grilled onion, pickle spear, shredded baby swiss and chipotle mayo on a steamed gonnella bun.
More about 312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport
Royal Pub & Royal Liquor image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Royal Pub & Grill

306 N Park Blvd, Freeport

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
1/3lb. Bacon Gouda Patty Melt$9.99
1/3lb. Burger topped with bacon, smoked Gouda, grilled onions, and medium bbq sauce
1/2lb. Bacon Gouda Patty Melt$10.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with bacon, smoked Gouda, grilled onions, and medium bbq sauce
More about Royal Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Freeport

Chicken Wraps

Chili Dogs

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Freeport to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1919 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston