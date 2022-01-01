Freeport restaurants you'll love

Freeport restaurants
Toast
  • Freeport

Freeport's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Food Trucks
Must-try Freeport restaurants

Petrillo's image

PIZZA • GRILL

Petrillo's

15 Depot St, Freeport

Avg 4.1 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Poutine$11.00
Garlic Bread$6.50
Shrimp Scampi$21.00
More about Petrillo's
Nighthawk's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Nighthawk's Kitchen

200 Lower Main Street, Freeport

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad with a twist! Fresh shredded Brussel sprouts, homemade Caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese & croutons
Fried Chicken Sandwich!$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich! Texas toast and melted cheddar, Brussel sprout slaw, tomatoes, pickles a d our own Grafton Gold BBQ Ranch sauce.
Green Chili Cheeseburger$13.00
Fire Roasted New Mexico Hatch Green Chilis and Melted Cheese
More about Nighthawk's Kitchen
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport

20 Bow Street, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar$9.00
SM Cheese$12.00
Cheesy Bread Sticks$9.50
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport
The Met at Freeport

48 Main Street, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Met at Freeport
