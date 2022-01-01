Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Freeport

Go
Freeport restaurants
Toast

Freeport restaurants that serve cannolis

Petrillo's image

PIZZA • GRILL

Petrillo's

15 Depot St, Freeport

Avg 4.1 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$7.50
More about Petrillo's
Banner pic

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport

20 Bow Street, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3 Cannolis$9.00
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport

Browse other tasty dishes in Freeport

Cookies

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Buffalo Wings

Turkey Clubs

Caesar Salad

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Freeport to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston