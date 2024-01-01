Cheesecake in Freeport
Freeport restaurants that serve cheesecake
Nighthawk's Kitchen
200 Lower Main Street, Freeport
|Caramel Apple Cheesecake
|$12.00
This special cheesecake has a house made gluten free graham cracker crust, layered with spiced country apples and our caramel sauce.
|Margarita Cheesecake
|$6.00
Made with Casamigos tequila and hint of lime. Gluten free pretzel crust for that salty finish and a drizzle of our mango chili puree.
|Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
|$6.00
Our delicious cheesecake topped with a rich layer of dulce de leche.