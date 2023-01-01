Chicken salad in Freeport
Freeport restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Goodfire Tasting Room and Kitchen
Goodfire Tasting Room and Kitchen
180 South Freeport Road, Freeport
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Shaved Cabbage . Carrot . Fish Sauce Vinaigrette . Spicy Ground Chicken . Cilantro . Crushed Peanuts
Gluten Free
***CONTAINS PEANUTS***
***CONTAINS SOY***
More about The Met at Freeport - 48 Main Street
The Met at Freeport - 48 Main Street
48 Main Street, Freeport
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
|Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and dried cranberries Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette