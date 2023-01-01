Chicken salad in Freeport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goodfire Tasting Room and Kitchen

180 South Freeport Road, Freeport

Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
Shaved Cabbage . Carrot . Fish Sauce Vinaigrette . Spicy Ground Chicken . Cilantro . Crushed Peanuts
Gluten Free
***CONTAINS PEANUTS***
***CONTAINS SOY***
The Met at Freeport - 48 Main Street

48 Main Street, Freeport

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and dried cranberries Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette
