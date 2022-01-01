Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Freeport

Freeport restaurants
Freeport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Met at Freeport - 48 Main Street

48 Main Street, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey and Cheddar on Cranberry Ciabatta$12.95
In-House roasted turkey breast accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with cranberry aioli
The Mountaineer$6.45
Your choice of bagel, with egg and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage topped with melted cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)$12.95
Wheat wrap with mixed spring lettuce, sliced tomato, red pepper hummus, fresh tabouli, shredded carrots and diced red onion served with a side of Tuscany balsamic
Nighthawk's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Nighthawk's Kitchen

200 Lower Main Street, Freeport

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hand Cut Fries$0.00
Hand cut Maine potatoes, twice fried to crispy perfection
BBQ Burger$13.00
Smoked Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese Drizzled with our Award Winning Grafton Gold BBQ Sauce & Topped with Crispy Fried Onions Straws
Cheesy Corn Fritters with Hot Honey$6.00
Three sweet corn and sharp cheddar fritters golden fried and drizzled with spicy honey
