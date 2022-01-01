Chicken tenders in Freeport
More about The Met at Freeport - 48 Main Street
The Met at Freeport - 48 Main Street
48 Main Street, Freeport
|Roasted Turkey and Cheddar on Cranberry Ciabatta
|$12.95
In-House roasted turkey breast accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with cranberry aioli
|The Mountaineer
|$6.45
Your choice of bagel, with egg and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage topped with melted cheddar cheese
|Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)
|$12.95
Wheat wrap with mixed spring lettuce, sliced tomato, red pepper hummus, fresh tabouli, shredded carrots and diced red onion served with a side of Tuscany balsamic
More about Nighthawk's Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Nighthawk's Kitchen
200 Lower Main Street, Freeport
|Hand Cut Fries
|$0.00
Hand cut Maine potatoes, twice fried to crispy perfection
|BBQ Burger
|$13.00
Smoked Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese Drizzled with our Award Winning Grafton Gold BBQ Sauce & Topped with Crispy Fried Onions Straws
|Cheesy Corn Fritters with Hot Honey
|$6.00
Three sweet corn and sharp cheddar fritters golden fried and drizzled with spicy honey