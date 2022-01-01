Mac and cheese in Freeport
Freeport restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Nighthawk's Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Nighthawk's Kitchen
200 Lower Main Street, Freeport
|Buffalo Mac And Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Our signature Buffalo Mac and cheese bite sized and deep fried drizzled with ranch
|Buffalo Mac n Blue Cheese
|$12.00
Macaroni tossed in own Buffalo sauce and then baked in a blue cheese and Jack sauce topped with bread crumbs
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport
20 Bow Street, Freeport
|LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread
|$24.50
|SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread
|$15.50