Chicken salad in Freeport

Freeport restaurants
Freeport restaurants that serve chicken salad

Imperial Diner image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Imperial Diner

63 West Merrick Road, Freeport

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Platter$17.95
Romaine, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg and Olives
Thai Chicken Salad$19.95
Glazed Chicken with Thai Peanut Sauce, Mixed Baby Greens, Mango, Asian Slaw, Teriyaki Marinated Tomatoes and Crispy Wontons, Dressed with Sesame Ginger Dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad$19.95
Avocado, Egg, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Olives, Bacon and Red Onions over Mixed Baby Greens
More about Imperial Diner
Restaurant banner

 

John Anthony's 2

365 A Atlantic Ave, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad Slice$5.25
More about John Anthony's 2

