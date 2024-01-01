Fried rice in Freeport
Freeport restaurants that serve fried rice
More about American Asian vegetarian/vegan food restaurant
American Asian vegetarian/vegan food restaurant
18 Brooklyn Ave, Freeport
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.99
More about Secret Thai Kitchen
Secret Thai Kitchen
150 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport
|Thai Fried Rice
|$16.95
Carrots, scallions, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, onions, and eggs
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.95
Pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, carrots, onions, scallions, and eggs
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$16.95
Basil, chinese broccoli, string beans, bell peppers, onions, eggs, and carrots