Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Freeport

Go
Freeport restaurants
Toast

Freeport restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

American Asian vegetarian/vegan food restaurant

18 Brooklyn Ave, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
More about American Asian vegetarian/vegan food restaurant
Item pic

 

Secret Thai Kitchen

150 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice$16.95
Carrots, scallions, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, onions, and eggs
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, carrots, onions, scallions, and eggs
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$16.95
Basil, chinese broccoli, string beans, bell peppers, onions, eggs, and carrots
More about Secret Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Freeport

Thai Tea

Pancakes

Curry

Calamari

Map

More near Freeport to explore

Rockville Centre

No reviews yet

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Bellmore

No reviews yet

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston