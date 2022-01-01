Go
Toast

Freestyle Poke - River Market

Poke With A Purpose

509 Delaware St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build - 3 Scoops - Sea$14.99
Ride the Wave - 2 Scoop$11.24
Build - 2 Scoops - Sea$10.99
Build - 1 Scoop - Land$7.59
Build - 1 Scoop - Sea$8.29
Build - 3 Scoops - Land$11.99
Why So Serious - 2 Scoop$11.24
Classic - 2 Scoop$10.29
Why So Serious - 3 Scoop$14.94
Build - 2 Scoops - Land$9.39
See full menu

Location

509 Delaware St

River Market MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Strange Days Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blue Line

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

DoubleTap KC

No reviews yet

The Arcade Re-Imagined
We’re DoubleTapKC. We’re virtual reality arcade and pub in Kansas City. We want to bring the party back to video games, and what better way to do that than with total immersion gaming and booze.
Starting a business is hard and we’re building as we go. But one thing we will promise you now: you’ll be along for the ride.

The Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Farm To Table restaurant serving fresh locally sourced food and cocktails!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston