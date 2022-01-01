Go
Toast

Freight

Come in and enjoy!

1613 James Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

1613 James Avenue

Waco TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawks Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's Waco

Po' Boy Place

No reviews yet

New Orleans style Sandwiches and Fries

Roni's Mac Bar

No reviews yet

Savory Mac N Cheese creations! Build your own or choose from our menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston