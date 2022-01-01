The Freight House Restaurant
The Freight House Restaurant is a modern southern restaurant located in downtown Hartselle, Alabama. We are located in the historic freight terminal. This historic landmark has been remodeled as a dining facility and catering venue. Our guests may hear passing trains and witness a unique union of the past and present.
200 Railroad St SW
Location
200 Railroad St SW
Hartselle AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eatin' in the Attic
Come in and enjoy!
Moe's Original BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
SUCH-n-SUCH
Come in and enjoy!