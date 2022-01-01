Go
Toast

The Freight House Restaurant

The Freight House Restaurant is a modern southern restaurant located in downtown Hartselle, Alabama. We are located in the historic freight terminal. This historic landmark has been remodeled as a dining facility and catering venue. Our guests may hear passing trains and witness a unique union of the past and present.

200 Railroad St SW

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

200 Railroad St SW

Hartselle AL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eatin' in the Attic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SUCH-n-SUCH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston