Fremin's - Thibodaux
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
402 W 3RD ST • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
402 W 3RD ST
Thibodaux LA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Spahr's Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery
Simple. Fresh. Delicious.
Peppers Pizzeria - Thibodaux
**TEMPORARILY CLOSED**
Rotolo's Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!