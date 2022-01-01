Fremont breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Fremont
Bill's Cafe - Fremont
Bill's Cafe - Fremont
39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$16.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
|Two Eggs any style
|$9.50
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast