Fremont Indian restaurants you'll love

Fremont restaurants
Must-try Indian restaurants in Fremont

Bombay Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Bombay Pizza House

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese$7.99
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Desi Garlic Sticks$9.99
Cheesy pesto bread-sticks topped with red onions and green chilies
More about Bombay Pizza House
Bongo's image

 

Bongo's

39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Chops (2)$5.99
Kachuri$1.99
Fish Cutlet$5.99
More about Bongo's
Curry Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Curry Pizza House

39070 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.5 (5198 reviews)
Popular items
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
Tandoori Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro
More about Curry Pizza House
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
BUTTER CHICKEN$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI$13.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
Passage to India Bakery & Cafe image

 

Passage to India Bakery & Cafe

5149 Mowry Ave., Fremont

No reviews yet
More about Passage to India Bakery & Cafe

Map

