Fremont Indian restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS
Bombay Pizza House
4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont
Popular items
Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese
$7.99
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Desi Garlic Sticks
$9.99
Cheesy pesto bread-sticks topped with red onions and green chilies
Bongo's
39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
Popular items
Fish Chops (2)
$5.99
Kachuri
$1.99
Fish Cutlet
$5.99
PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS
Curry Pizza House
39070 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
Popular items
Half n Half Pizza
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
Tandoori Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
Popular items
BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
BUTTER CHICKEN
$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI
$13.99