Bread pudding in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve bread pudding

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Fremont

39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.2 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/ Bread Pudding French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
Bread Pudding French Toast Combo$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Bill's Cafe - Fremont
Massimo's Restaurant image

 

Massimo's Restaurant - 5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont CA

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple & Cranberry Bread Pudding$0.00
More about Massimo's Restaurant - 5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont CA

