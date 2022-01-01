Cake in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve cake
More about Ristorante Il Porcino
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Ristorante Il Porcino
3339 Walnut Ave, Fremont
|Ricotta Pistachio Cake
|$10.00
Ricotta and pistachio creams separated by sponge cake,
decorated with crushed pistachios
and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Bill's Cafe - Fremont
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Fremont
39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
|Mini Crab Cakes Benedict
|$12.00
One Crab Cake, Poached Egg, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$17.00
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.