Cake in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Ristorante Il Porcino

3339 Walnut Ave, Fremont

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ricotta Pistachio Cake$10.00
Ricotta and pistachio creams separated by sponge cake,
decorated with crushed pistachios
and dusted with powdered sugar.
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Fremont

39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.2 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Crab Cakes Benedict$12.00
One Crab Cake, Poached Egg, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
Crab Cakes Benedict$17.00
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
Massimo's Restaurant

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Rum Cake$8.00
Caramel Sauce and Fresh Whipped Cream
New York Style Cheese Cake$8.00
Graham Cracker Crust - Strawberry Coulis
