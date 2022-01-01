Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Bombay Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Bombay Pizza House

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
More about Bombay Pizza House
Curry Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Curry Pizza House

39070 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.5 (5198 reviews)
Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
More about Curry Pizza House
Restaurant banner

 

Test Lab

39813 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
More about Test Lab

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Nachos

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Salad

Tandoori

Chicken Curry

Cheese Fries

Roti

Quesadillas

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston