Chicken biryani in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont
|Boneless Chicken Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
|$34.99
Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
|$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
|$34.99
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$30.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
|PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99