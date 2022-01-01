Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

Boneless Chicken Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$34.99
Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$34.99
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$30.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
