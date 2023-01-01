Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Bundoo Khan - Fremont - 43405 Christy St

43405 Christy Street, Fremont

Chicken Boti Roll$11.00
Chicken Seekh Kabob Roll$12.00
Chicken Tikka Roll$13.00
Bongo's

39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Egg Chicken Roll$6.99
