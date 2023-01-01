Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Fremont
/
Fremont
/
Chicken Rolls
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Bundoo Khan - Fremont - 43405 Christy St
43405 Christy Street, Fremont
No reviews yet
Chicken Boti Roll
$11.00
Chicken Seekh Kabob Roll
$12.00
Chicken Tikka Roll
$13.00
More about Bundoo Khan - Fremont - 43405 Christy St
Bongo's
39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
No reviews yet
Egg Chicken Roll
$6.99
More about Bongo's
