Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Chicken Tikka image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Bombay Pizza House

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka
White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro
More about Bombay Pizza House
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
Chicken Tikka image

 

Test Lab

39813 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chicken Tikka
White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro
More about Test Lab

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Stew

Nachos

Bruschetta

Calamari

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chopped Salad

Cake

Carbonara

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston