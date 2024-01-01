Chicken wraps in Fremont
1333 Mobile Dining
5439 Clayton Road, Clayton
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, crispy romaine lettuce, traditional caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, wrapped in a spinach or whole wheat tortilla. Includes choice of (1) side.
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont
|Chicken Tikka Wrap
|$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken Tikka,Masala Rice, Veggies, and Special sauce
|Chicken 65 Wrap
|$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Chicken65, Veggies,Masala Rice and Special sauce