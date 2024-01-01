Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken wraps

1333 Mobile Dining

5439 Clayton Road, Clayton

Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, crispy romaine lettuce, traditional caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, wrapped in a spinach or whole wheat tortilla. Includes choice of (1) side.
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

Chicken Tikka Wrap$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken Tikka,Masala Rice, Veggies, and Special sauce
Chicken 65 Wrap$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Chicken65, Veggies,Masala Rice and Special sauce
