Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont

3340 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Chili$9.99
Cup Chili$5.29
Chili Cheese Burger$14.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, topped with our home made chili and shredded cheese, served on a potato roll.
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont
Chili Paneer image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Bombay Pizza House

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
More about Bombay Pizza House
Chili Paneer image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Curry Pizza House

39070 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.5 (5198 reviews)
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
More about Curry Pizza House
Chili Paneer image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Curry Pizza House

46703 Mission Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.6 (1030 reviews)
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
More about Curry Pizza House
Chili Paneer image

 

Test Lab

39813 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
More about Test Lab

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Tandoori Chicken

Lassi

Chopped Salad

Calamari

Chicken Curry

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fried Rice

Curry

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston