Corn dogs in Fremont

Rose Tea Lounge - FREMONT
46461 Mission Blvd,, Fremont
|Korean Corn Dog - Half & Half
|$8.50
Half beef sausage and half mozzarella cheese dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
|Korean Corn Dog - Original Beef
|$8.50
Beef sausage dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
|Korean Corn Dog - Mozzarella
|$7.50
Mozzarella cheese dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
