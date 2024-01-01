Corn dogs in Fremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

ChaChago

39025 State St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
J4 Corn Dog (1)$4.00
Item pic

 

Rose Tea Lounge - FREMONT

46461 Mission Blvd,, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Korean Corn Dog - Half & Half$8.50
Half beef sausage and half mozzarella cheese dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
Korean Corn Dog - Original Beef$8.50
Beef sausage dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
Korean Corn Dog - Mozzarella$7.50
Mozzarella cheese dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
