Egg rolls in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve egg rolls

Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St

43316 Christy St, Fremont

S15. Grilled Pork & Chicken Egg Roll Vermicelli$18.00
Pork, chicken egg roll, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, peanuts, vermicelli, served with fish sauce
A2. Chicken Egg Rolls (Cha Gio Ga)$14.50
Chicken, carrot, vermicelli, served with fish sauce
S16. Grilled Pork & Crab Egg Roll Vermicelli$19.00
Pork, crab egg roll, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, peanuts, vermicelli, served with fish sauce
Bongo's

39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Egg Chicken Roll$6.99
