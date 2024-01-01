Egg rolls in Fremont
Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St
43316 Christy St, Fremont
|S15. Grilled Pork & Chicken Egg Roll Vermicelli
|$18.00
Pork, chicken egg roll, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, peanuts, vermicelli, served with fish sauce
|A2. Chicken Egg Rolls (Cha Gio Ga)
|$14.50
Chicken, carrot, vermicelli, served with fish sauce
|S16. Grilled Pork & Crab Egg Roll Vermicelli
|$19.00
Pork, crab egg roll, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, peanuts, vermicelli, served with fish sauce