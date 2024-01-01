Garlic noodles in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Honest Indian Vegetarian Restaurant - 3658 Capitol Avenue
3658 Capitol Avenue, Fremont
|Chilli Garlic Noodles
|$13.49
Boiled Noodles tossed with vegetables ,garlic, chiili flakes& chinese seasonings
Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St
43316 Christy St, Fremont
|S7. R & R Steak with Garlic Noodle
|$27.95
Cube steak, white onions, tomato, lettuce
|S2. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Garlic Noodle
|$20.00
Chicken, fried egg, tomato, lettuce, fried shallots, garlic noodle
Burma Bay Cafe
47966 Warm Springs Boulevard, Fremont
|Burmese Garlic Noodles
|$11.00
Flat egg noodles tossed with with fried garlic, scallion, cucumbers, garlic oil and special garlic noodles sauce. ( Vegan and gluten free option available )