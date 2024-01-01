Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Fremont

Fremont restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Main pic

 

Honest Indian Vegetarian Restaurant - 3658 Capitol Avenue

3658 Capitol Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilli Garlic Noodles$13.49
Boiled Noodles tossed with vegetables ,garlic, chiili flakes& chinese seasonings
More about Honest Indian Vegetarian Restaurant - 3658 Capitol Avenue
Item pic

 

Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St

43316 Christy St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S7. R & R Steak with Garlic Noodle$27.95
Cube steak, white onions, tomato, lettuce
S2. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Garlic Noodle$20.00
Chicken, fried egg, tomato, lettuce, fried shallots, garlic noodle
More about Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St
Consumer pic

 

Burma Bay Cafe

47966 Warm Springs Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burmese Garlic Noodles$11.00
Flat egg noodles tossed with with fried garlic, scallion, cucumbers, garlic oil and special garlic noodles sauce. ( Vegan and gluten free option available )
More about Burma Bay Cafe
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILLI GARLIC STREET NOODLES$12.99
Simple Chinese noodles with Chilli Garlic shredded vegetables a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

