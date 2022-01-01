Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken Meets Rice

46551 Mission Blvd Unit 101, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$13.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.
More about Chicken Meets Rice
Massimo's Restaurant

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan
More about Massimo's Restaurant

