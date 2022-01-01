Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Bombay Pizza House

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.25
Yogurt based mango drink.
More about Bombay Pizza House
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MANGO LASSI$2.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

