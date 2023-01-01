Pad thai in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Sala Thai - 3241 Walnut ave
Sala Thai - 3241 Walnut ave
3241 Walnut ave, Fremont
|PARADISE NOODLE (CRAB PAD THAI)
|$19.95
Sala thai version of pad thai with crab meat, egg, onion, and bean sprout.
|PAD THAI
|$15.95
Stir fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, onion, bean sprout and choice of meat topped with ground peanut.
More about Burma Bay Cafe - Fremont
Burma Bay Cafe - Fremont
47966 Warm Springs Boulevard Fremont CA 94539, Fremont
|Chicken Burmese Pad Thai (GF)
|$13.00
Rice noodles mixed with chicken, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
|Shrimp Burmese Pad Thai (GF)
|$15.00
Rice noodles mixed with shrimp, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.