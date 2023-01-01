Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve pad thai

Sala Thai - 3241 Walnut ave

3241 Walnut ave, Fremont

PARADISE NOODLE (CRAB PAD THAI)$19.95
Sala thai version of pad thai with crab meat, egg, onion, and bean sprout.
PAD THAI$15.95
Stir fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, onion, bean sprout and choice of meat topped with ground peanut.
Burma Bay Cafe - Fremont

47966 Warm Springs Boulevard Fremont CA 94539, Fremont

Chicken Burmese Pad Thai (GF)$13.00
Rice noodles mixed with chicken, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
Shrimp Burmese Pad Thai (GF)$15.00
Rice noodles mixed with shrimp, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
