Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve paratha

Item pic

 

Bongo's

39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paratha$2.49
Mughlai Paratha$10.99
More about Bongo's
Consumer pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paratha$2.49
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Salad

Gulab Jamun

Chicken Tikka

Curry

Lasagna

Curry Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (53 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston