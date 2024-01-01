Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve penne

Ristorante Il Porcino image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Ristorante Il Porcino

3339 Walnut Ave, Fremont

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Al Pesto$23.50
Penne pasta with pesto cream sauce, parmesan cheese
More about Ristorante Il Porcino
Item pic

 

Taverna VESUVIO pizzeria ristorante - 39965 Mission Boulevard

39965 Mission Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Vesuvio$25.00
Fresh Vesuvio Cherry Tomatoes , Pesto Basil , Sun Dried Tomato and parmesan Cheese
PENNE ALFREDO LCH$15.00
More about Taverna VESUVIO pizzeria ristorante - 39965 Mission Boulevard
Massimo's Restaurant image

 

Massimo's Restaurant - 5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont CA

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Pasta Tricolor$25.00
Yellow squash, Carrots, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Tossed in Extra Virgin Oil
More about Massimo's Restaurant - 5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont CA

