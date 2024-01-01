Penne in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve penne
Ristorante Il Porcino
3339 Walnut Ave, Fremont
|Penne Al Pesto
|$23.50
Penne pasta with pesto cream sauce, parmesan cheese
Taverna VESUVIO pizzeria ristorante - 39965 Mission Boulevard
39965 Mission Boulevard, Fremont
|Penne Vesuvio
|$25.00
Fresh Vesuvio Cherry Tomatoes , Pesto Basil , Sun Dried Tomato and parmesan Cheese
|PENNE ALFREDO LCH
|$15.00