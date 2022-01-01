Prawns in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve prawns
Sala Thai
3241 Walnut ave, Fremont
|GRILLED PRAWNS SALAD
|$14.95
Grilled prawns mixed with lemongrass, onion, and cilantro in lime juice and sweet chili sauce bedded with lettuce.
|SWEET & SOUR PRAWNS
|$16.95
Stir fried shrimp and topped with sweet and sour sauce.
|PAD PRIK KING WITH BATTERED PRAWNS
|$17.95
Battered and deep fried prawns sautéed with string bean in a sweet chili paste sauce.
Massimo's Restaurant
5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|Fettuccine Alfredo with Prawns
|$25.00
Four Jumbo Prawns, Cream, Butter, Dash of Nutmeg and Parmesan Cheese
|Italian Sausage & Prawns Risotto
|$33.00
Spicy Italian Sausage, 3 Prawns, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Garlic and Parmesan Cheese