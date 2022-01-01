Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Sala Thai

3241 Walnut ave, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED PRAWNS SALAD$14.95
Grilled prawns mixed with lemongrass, onion, and cilantro in lime juice and sweet chili sauce bedded with lettuce.
SWEET & SOUR PRAWNS$16.95
Stir fried shrimp and topped with sweet and sour sauce.
PAD PRIK KING WITH BATTERED PRAWNS$17.95
Battered and deep fried prawns sautéed with string bean in a sweet chili paste sauce.
More about Sala Thai
Item pic

 

Massimo's Restaurant

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo with Prawns$25.00
Four Jumbo Prawns, Cream, Butter, Dash of Nutmeg and Parmesan Cheese
Italian Sausage & Prawns Risotto$33.00
Spicy Italian Sausage, 3 Prawns, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
More about Massimo's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Curry Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

Lasagna

Cookies

Tiramisu

Hot Chocolate

Stew

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston