Sliders in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve sliders
Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont
3340 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|Pulled Pork Sliders with Fries
|$9.99
Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue
3909 Thornton Avenue, Fremont
|Kids Sliders
|$10.00
2 Pretzel Bun Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickle
Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese or Fries and Soft Drink or Milk.
|Sliders
|$14.00
Three Pretzel Bun Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, and Pickle. Served With Side Of Jalapeño Beer Cheese.