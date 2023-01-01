Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont

3340 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sliders with Fries$9.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont
Restaurant banner

 

Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue

3909 Thornton Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Sliders$10.00
2 Pretzel Bun Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickle
Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese or Fries and Soft Drink or Milk.
Sliders$14.00
Three Pretzel Bun Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, and Pickle. Served With Side Of Jalapeño Beer Cheese.
More about Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue

