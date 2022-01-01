Stew in Fremont
Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont
3340 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|Quart Brunswick Stew
|$16.99
|Cup Brunswick Stew
|$5.29
|Bowl Brunswick Stew
|$9.99
More about Mazzeh Grill
Mazzeh Grill
Fremont, CA, Fremont
|Fresh Herbal Stew - Ghormeh Sabzi
|$25.00
Special family recipe fresh herbal blend slow cooked to perfection with lean lamb leg bites served with Saffron Basmati rice
-Halal
-Gluten Free
|Vegan Vibe - Vegan Eggplant Stew
|$18.00
Wood Fire grilled Italian eggplant, caramelized onion, tomato paste, and yellow peas slow cooked to perfection served with Saffron Basmati Rice
-Gluten Free
-Vegan