Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry milkshakes in
Fremont
/
Fremont
/
Strawberry Milkshakes
Fremont restaurants that serve strawberry milkshakes
ChaChago
39025 State St, Fremont
No reviews yet
L2 Strawberry Milkshake (medium size)
$6.50
More about ChaChago
Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue
3909 Thornton Avenue, Fremont
No reviews yet
Strawberry Milkshake
$8.00
Strawberry and Banana Milkshake
$8.00
More about Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont
Samosa Chaat
Brisket
Gulab Jamun
Garlic Bread
Ravioli
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Burgers
Chicken Tikka Masala
More near Fremont to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(82 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston