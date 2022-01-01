Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve tikka masala

Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.
Paneer Tikka Masala$12.99
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$12.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Chicken Caesar Salad

Shrimp Curry

Samosa

Curry Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

Burritos

Prawns

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston