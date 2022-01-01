Tikka masala in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve tikka masala
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$12.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter