Buffalo wings in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down Fremont

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wing Cheese Curds$3.99
More about Simmer Down Fremont
Consumer pic

 

Pizza, beer, sports

102 North Main Street, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Wings - Buffalo$10.00
6 wings served with ranch and celery
More about Pizza, beer, sports

Map

