Burritos in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve burritos
More about Simmer Down
Simmer Down
2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont
|Reuben Burritos Bag of 6
|$15.00
House made corned beef , sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing all wrapped into a flour tortilla. One of our best selling burritos, these will come frozen!
|Monster Breakfast Burritos Bag of 6
|$14.00
Real scrambled eggs, tater tots, chunks of our homemade breakfast meatballs (sausage & bacon blend) and real cheddar cheese. These are great for camping or keeping the kids fed while they’re on break. Will come frozen!