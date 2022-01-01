Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve burritos

Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Burritos Bag of 6$15.00
House made corned beef , sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing all wrapped into a flour tortilla. One of our best selling burritos, these will come frozen!
Monster Breakfast Burritos Bag of 6$14.00
Real scrambled eggs, tater tots, chunks of our homemade breakfast meatballs (sausage & bacon blend) and real cheddar cheese. These are great for camping or keeping the kids fed while they’re on break. Will come frozen!
More about Simmer Down
Woodcliff Marina image

 

Woodcliff Marina

980 County Rd W Tract 5, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Marina Burrito$12.00
cheese, kiki's cheese dip,lettuce,tomato, black olive
More about Woodcliff Marina

Map

Map

