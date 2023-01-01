Chicken sandwiches in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
L.A. Fire Proof Door - 325 N Main St
325 N Main St, Fremont
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Crispy Or Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion
Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont
2323 Laverna St, Fremont
|Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun.
*pictured with added garnishes