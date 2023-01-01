Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

L.A. Fire Proof Door - 325 N Main St

325 N Main St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Crispy Or Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion
More about L.A. Fire Proof Door - 325 N Main St
Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

2323 Laverna St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun.
*pictured with added garnishes
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

