Garlic bread in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve garlic bread

Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
Perfect addition to your laid back lasagna! A loaf of italian bread is split and slathered with our homemade garlic, butter, cheesy goodness. Pop in the oven or try this one on the grill! Can be frozen!
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
We split 2 italian loaves and schmear on a yummy cheesy garlicky spread and top it with a bit more cheese. Can be frozen!
More about Simmer Down
Consumer pic

 

Crush Pizza and Alehouse

102 North Main Street, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
GB served with hm Marinara sauce
More about Crush Pizza and Alehouse

