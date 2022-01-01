Grilled chicken in Fremont
Woodcliff Marina
980 County Rd W Tract 5, Fremont
|Crispy or Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
cheese,tomato
|Marina Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions
|Crispy or Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, cheese included with wraps
More about Simmer Down
Simmer Down
2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont
|Grilled Chicken, Veggies & Rice Bowl GF, DF
|$9.00
Great lunch! A bed of the wild rice pilaf topped with sautéed veggies and sliced grilled chicken.. Can be frozen!
|Grilled Chicken Breast GF, DF, Keto 8 chicken breasts
|$26.00
Simply seasoned and grilled chicken breasts. Perfect for meal prep! Can be frozen!