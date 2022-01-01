Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Woodcliff Marina image

 

Woodcliff Marina

980 County Rd W Tract 5, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy or Grilled Chicken$13.00
cheese,tomato
Marina Grilled Chicken$12.00
swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions
Crispy or Grilled Chicken$12.00
lettuce, tomato, cheese included with wraps
More about Woodcliff Marina
Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken, Veggies & Rice Bowl GF, DF$9.00
Great lunch! A bed of the wild rice pilaf topped with sautéed veggies and sliced grilled chicken.. Can be frozen!
Grilled Chicken Breast GF, DF, Keto 8 chicken breasts$26.00
Simply seasoned and grilled chicken breasts. Perfect for meal prep! Can be frozen!
More about Simmer Down

