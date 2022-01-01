Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve pies

Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie Syrup 12 oz$5.59
Kick up breakfast a notch with this tasty syrup that has real pecans right in the bottle. Pairs perfectly with our pumpkin butter on waffles!
Large Chicken Pot Pie Tater Tot Casserole GF, DF$24.00
A scratch made gravy with plenty of chicken and diced veggies all mixed in topped with tater tots. Will come frozen, can be baked from frozen! These make great gifts because it avoids many common allergens!
More about Simmer Down
Consumer pic

 

Crush Pizza and Alehouse

102 North Main Street, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
2nd Half WHOLE PIE$8.00
1st Half WHOLE PIE$8.00
More about Crush Pizza and Alehouse

