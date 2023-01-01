Pretzels in Fremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Simmer Down Fremont

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Pretzel Blondies$6.00
Your favorite blondie recipe studded with plenty of chocolate chips and topped with our proprietary sweet and salty pretzels. Find out why these never hang around long. Will come frozen!
Comeback Pretzels$9.00
Requested Repeat!! Like our crackers but on pretzels. Great addition to any of the dips on the left! 1/2 gallon tub
More about Simmer Down Fremont
Item pic

 

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

2323 Laverna St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese$9.99
A blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

