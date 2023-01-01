Scallops in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve scallops
More about Simmer Down Fremont
Simmer Down Fremont
2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont
|Meal for 1 Kielbasa & Scalloped Potatoes
|$9.25
If you like ham and scalloped potatoes, give this one a try! Sliced kielbasa sausage with tender chunks of potatoes in a from scratch cheesy sauce, with just a bit more cheese sprinkled on top. This comforting meal can be frozen!
|Meal for 1 Ham & Scalloped Potatoes
|$9.25
Tender diced potatoes in a from scratch creamy cheese sauce with diced pit ham. This classic comfort food can be frozen!
|Meal for 1 Kielbasa & Scalloped Potatoes
|$8.00
Diced roasted potatoes in a homemade creamy cheesy sauce with sliced kielbasa. Like scalloped potatoes and ham, but with kielbasa. Can be frozen!