Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve scallops

Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down Fremont

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meal for 1 Kielbasa & Scalloped Potatoes$9.25
If you like ham and scalloped potatoes, give this one a try! Sliced kielbasa sausage with tender chunks of potatoes in a from scratch cheesy sauce, with just a bit more cheese sprinkled on top. This comforting meal can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Ham & Scalloped Potatoes$9.25
Tender diced potatoes in a from scratch creamy cheese sauce with diced pit ham. This classic comfort food can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Kielbasa & Scalloped Potatoes$8.00
Diced roasted potatoes in a homemade creamy cheesy sauce with sliced kielbasa. Like scalloped potatoes and ham, but with kielbasa. Can be frozen!
More about Simmer Down Fremont
Consumer pic

 

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

2323 Laverna St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham & Scalloped$11.99
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Pork Tenderloin

Chicken Sandwiches

Sundaes

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1053 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston