Spaghetti in Fremont

Crush Pizza and Alehouse - 102 North Main Street

102 North Main Street, Fremont

Spaghetti and Meatballs PASTA$18.00
Fettucini pasta with (3) meatballs and marinara sauce
Simmer Down - Fremont

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

Medium Chicken Rotel Spaghetti$14.50
Spaghetti tossed in a super yummy sauce. There are a few rotel tomatoes in this cheesy sauce, but it’s not spicy, I promise! Stock up on this perennial favorite because it can be frozen!
Large Chicken Rotel Spaghetti$24.00
Spaghetti tossed in a super yummy sauce. There are a few rotel tomatoes in this cheesy sauce, but it’s not spicy, I promise! Stock up on this perennial favorite because it can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Chicken Rotel Spaghetti$9.00
Spaghetti tossed in a super yummy sauce. There are a few rotel tomatoes in this cheesy sauce, but it’s not spicy, I promise! Stock up on this perennial favorite because it can be frozen!
