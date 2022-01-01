Taco salad in Fremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Gallon Taco Salad Kit GF$19.00
These are one of the funnest kits we make! You’ll get a of 1/2 gallon crammed full of iceberg lettuce. You’ll also get our housemade seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, a bag of nacho cheese doritos and our homemade salsa/dorothy lynch. Everything can be frozen except the lettuce!
Quart Taco Salad Kit GF$11.00
These are one of the funnest kits we make! You’ll get a quart crammed full of iceberg lettuce. You’ll also get our housemade seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, a bag of nacho cheese doritos and our homemade salsa/dorothy lynch. Everything can be frozen except the lettuce!
More about Simmer Down
Woodcliff Marina image

 

Woodcliff Marina

980 County Rd W Tract 5, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.00
Fresh tortilla bowl, cheese,tomato, black olive , salsa, sour cream
More about Woodcliff Marina

