Taco salad in Fremont

Simmer Down
2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont
|1/2 Gallon Taco Salad Kit GF
|$19.00
These are one of the funnest kits we make! You’ll get a of 1/2 gallon crammed full of iceberg lettuce. You’ll also get our housemade seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, a bag of nacho cheese doritos and our homemade salsa/dorothy lynch. Everything can be frozen except the lettuce!
|Quart Taco Salad Kit GF
|$11.00
These are one of the funnest kits we make! You’ll get a quart crammed full of iceberg lettuce. You’ll also get our housemade seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, a bag of nacho cheese doritos and our homemade salsa/dorothy lynch. Everything can be frozen except the lettuce!