Tacos in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve tacos

Woodcliff Marina image

 

Woodcliff Marina

980 County Rd W Tract 5, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Marina Taco$5.50
soft or lightly fried shell, cheese, lettuce, tomato
More about Woodcliff Marina
Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Chicken GF, DF, Keto$8.00
All white meat chicken breast is poached and shredded and mixed with our homemade taco seasoning and salsa. Stock up on this one as it can be frozen! Perfect for tacos, wraps, nachos. Great to have on hand!
1/2 Gallon Taco Salad Kit GF$19.00
These are one of the funnest kits we make! You’ll get a of 1/2 gallon crammed full of iceberg lettuce. You’ll also get our housemade seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, a bag of nacho cheese doritos and our homemade salsa/dorothy lynch. Everything can be frozen except the lettuce!
Quart Taco Salad Kit GF$11.00
These are one of the funnest kits we make! You’ll get a quart crammed full of iceberg lettuce. You’ll also get our housemade seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, a bag of nacho cheese doritos and our homemade salsa/dorothy lynch. Everything can be frozen except the lettuce!
More about Simmer Down

