Fremont restaurants you'll love

Fremont restaurants
  • Fremont

Must-try Fremont restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Applewood Bistro

1800 East State Street, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Applewood Club Full$8.59
Ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, horseradish havarti cheese, sweet leaf greens, and tomato served on toasted thick cut whole grain bread and topped with honey mustard sauce. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Bourbon Bacon Burger$8.50
Angus beef patty with fontina cheese, bourbon bacon jam, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Full$7.59
Bourbon Bacon Jam, Goat Cheese, Horseradish Chive Havarti, Fontina, and bacon on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.
More about Applewood Bistro
Banner pic

 

Plaza Lanes - 2641 E State St

2641 E State St, Fremont

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Plaza Lanes - 2641 E State St
Van Ness's Time Out Sports Bar image

 

Van Ness's Time Out Sports Bar

2004 Lake Street, Fremont

No reviews yet
More about Van Ness's Time Out Sports Bar
